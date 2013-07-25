EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
July 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AVIVA
The Asia arm of the financial services company appointed Trang Nguyen Ngoc as general director of VietinBank Aviva. Trang, will oversee Aviva's partnership with VietinBank. Trang was the chief financial officer of Manulife Vietnam.
STATE STREET CORP
The Boston-based bank named Roger Stein as chief analytics officer of State Street Global Exchange. Stein joins from credit ratings and research firm Moody's.
ENGLAND & CO
The merchant bank hired Corey Luskin as managing director in its Technology Investment Banking Group, to be based in New York.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has