REYL & CO
The asset manager said it was expanding its banking
activities in London with the appointment of Gideon Wittenberg
as chief operating officer. Wittenberg will have additional
duties as senior client manager.
CUBE CAPITAL
The global alternatives investment firm hired Shailen Modi
as chief operating officer. Modi had previously worked with
Fauchier Partners, a fund of hedge funds where he was a partner
and CFO/COO until June 2012.
NATIONAL FINANCIAL PARTNERS CORP
The provider of benefits, insurance and wealth management
services appointed Michael Goldman as chief operating officer,
effective July 1. Goldman, who most recently served as executive
vice-president of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) at National
Financial, will report directly to Chief Executive Douglas
Hammond.
The company also named Carl Nelson, senior vice-president of
M&A, as head of M&A.
LV
The insurance, investment and retirement group appointed
David Neave as a non-executive director. In his role, David will
join the group's board and will become chairman of the risk
committee and will also join the audit and nomination
committees.
GLOBAL FINANCIAL MARKETS ASSOCIATION (GFMA)
Andrew Harvey has been appointed managing director, Europe
for the global FX division of GFMA. In this role he reports to
James Kemp, managing director of the global division.
Harvey joins from Morgan Stanley, where he spent seven
years, most recently, as chief operating officer of derivatives
operations.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The Canadian investment bank appointed Noel Brown and
Jonathan Tretler as managing directors in U.S. investment
banking. Brown previously worked in the healthcare investment
banking group at Piper Jaffray while Tretler was with Deutsche
Bank.
