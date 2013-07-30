July 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

The company has appointed Qatari national Abdulla al-Ansari as its new head in the country, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, a sign the U.S. bank is positioning itself for a share of rising deal activity from the gas-rich Gulf state.

Al-Ansari previously worked at Qatar National Bank's brokerage division.

CBRE GROUP INC

The real estate services and investment firm said it has strengthened its residential agency team with the appointment of Julien Mills and Luke Mills as executive directors. The two previously worked at Savills PLC.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Nomura's co-head of financial sponsors, Saba Nazar, is moving to the investment banking division of Bank of America Corp to take up a similar role, according to an internal BAML memo.

WASHINGTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC

The independent advisory firm said it has added a veteran adviser team from Wells Fargo & Co Advisors.

Dean Bennion and Mike Vincent, who had worked at Wells Fargo Advisors and its predecessor firm for over a decade, have formed their own independent financial advisory business, Kimball Creek Partners, based in Bellevue, Washington.

Last week, they joined their firm with San Diego-based Washington Wealth Management.

BLUEOCEAN MARKET INTELLIGENCE

The research and analytics firm appointed Anees Merchant as senior vice-president of digital analytics. Merchant will lead the social intelligence, digital analytics and campaign measurement practices.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed Abigail Herron as head of engagement in the global responsible investment team. She reports to Chief Responsible Investment Officer Steve Waygood. Abigail joins Aviva Investors from Co-operative Asset Management, where she headed the corporate governance function.

GAZPROMBANK OAO

The Russian bank appointed Rustam Mursalimov as an equity portfolio manager at Gazprombank Asset Management. He holds the position of director and started on July 19th. Before joining Gazprombank, Mursalimov was an equity portfolio manager at DEKA Asset Management in Germany and responsible for the firm's investments in Russia, Turkey, and Eastern Europe as part of DEKA's Emerging Europe team.

NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD

The asset manager appointed several strategic hires across the group as part of its ongoing Asian growth strategy. In Australia, James Alexander joins Tyndall AM as deputy head of fixed income, while at Nikko AM Asia in Singapore, Winson Fong joins as head of china strategies, Shivaz Rai joins as investment director for Asian Fixed Income and Tian Sing Wee joins as risk manager.

MAREX SPECTRON

The commodities and financial markets broker has hired a new team to drive its agency FX broking business. Peter Snasdell joins from CIBC where he was executive director with responsibility for FX, FX options and precious metals. He has also worked at Newedge, RBC and BNP Paribas.

Meanwhile, Keith Mash and Paul Spillman join from Newedge. Both have been with Newedge since its formation. Keith was at Calyon and Paul at Fimat prior to the merger that created the firm. All three join as senior vice-presidents, FX sales and will be based in Marex Spectron's headquarters in London.

PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment manager appointed Stewart Howard and Chrissie Betts to its business development team, as part of the firm's strategic growth initiative. Stewart has worked in financial services since 2006 and joins from Skandia, where he was responsible for protection marketing. Chrissie joins Psigma transferring from Punter Southall Financial Management. Stewart and Chrissie join Psigma as business development managers and will report to Frank McGarry, who joined Psigma earlier this year as director of business development and marketing.