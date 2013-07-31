July 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS US

The professional services company named Dana Mcilwain as services leader in its US leadership team. Mcilwain was previously the company's advisory leader.

The company also said Tim Ryan, who has served as PwC's assurance leader, will assume the new role of markets, strategy, and stakeholders leader.

Vin Colman, previously the firm's east region vice chair, will now lead PwC's assurance practice and Miles Everson, previously PwC's financial services advisory leader, will now lead PwC's advisory practice.

Gary Price, previously the firm's market managing partner in Greater Atlanta, will succeed John Carter, who will retire in June 2014, as the firm's chief administrative officer and partner affairs leader.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italy's leading insurer said on Wednesday it had appointed Philippe Donnet as the new chief executive of its domestic business unit. Donnet will replace Raffaele Agrusti who will step down at the end of September as head of Generali Italia and leave the company at the end of the year.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Sian Hurrell as managing director and head of fixed income & currencies (FIC) sales, Europe. Hurrell, to be based in London, will report to Jonathan Hunter, global head of FIC, RBC Capital Markets. Hurrell was most recently at RBS, where she held a number of senior roles including head of EMEA sales, financial institutions in London.

BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI

The Japanese bank appointed Takahiro Onishi as head of investment banking for North East Asia based in Hong Kong. He was previously with the Japanese bank's Asian investment banking division in Hong Kong. Koji Higasa, formerly senior vice president of Asian Investment Banking Division (Hong Kong), has succeeded Onishi as head of Loan Syndications and deputy general manager, Asian Investment Banking Division.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS

The investment manager appointed John Whitaker as regional vice president, emerging market specialist. Whitaker was previously with The Bank of New York Mellon Asset Management/Dreyfus.

The company also said John Capeci has been promoted to head of national accounts. He was formerly senior vice president, strategic relationship manager, for the firm.