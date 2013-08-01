Aug 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The banking and financial services company named Ricardo Lanfranchi as head of local equity sales for Latin America. Lanfranchi was previously with Barclays Capital.

MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The company said on Thursday it had expanded in Wisconsin by hiring a veteran adviser team away from Wells Fargo Advisors.

Last month, Paul Akre and Laurie Tebon joined Merrill Lynch from Wells Fargo, where they had managed $223 million in assets and produced over $1 million in annual revenue.

KGS-ALPHA CAPITAL MARKETS

The institutional fixed income broker-dealer appointed Robert Cummings as co-head of the corporate credit business. Cummings brings more than 25 years of experience to KGS-Alpha with senior leadership roles as managing principal and co-founder at Stormharbour Partners.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL

The private equity firm appointed Angelo Brisimitzakis its operating partner program as a consultant. Brisimitzakis was previously chief executive of Compass Minerals International .