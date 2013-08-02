EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Aug 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The banking and financial services company named Ricardo Lanfranchi as head of local equity sales for Latin America. Lanfranchi was previously with Barclays Capital.
MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The company said on Thursday it had expanded in Wisconsin by hiring a veteran adviser team away from Wells Fargo Advisors.
Last month, Paul Akre and Laurie Tebon joined Merrill Lynch from Wells Fargo, where they had managed $223 million in assets and produced over $1 million in annual revenue.
KGS-ALPHA CAPITAL MARKETS
The institutional fixed income broker-dealer appointed Robert Cummings as co-head of the corporate credit business. Cummings brings more than 25 years of experience to KGS-Alpha with senior leadership roles as managing principal and co-founder at Stormharbour Partners.
ADVENT INTERNATIONAL
The private equity firm appointed Angelo Brisimitzakis to its operating partner program as a consultant. Brisimitzakis was previously chief executive of Compass Minerals International .
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.