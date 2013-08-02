BRIEF-Byblos bank board proposes FY dividend
* Board proposes FY dividend of LBP 200 per share for common shareholders, $8 per share for preferred shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
New Zealander Ross McEwan was confirmed as boss of the bank on Friday, tasked with laying the foundations for Britain to start selling its 81 percent stake in the company.
McEwan, 56, had been tipped to take the reins after predecessor Stephen Hester was ousted by the government in June.
BANCA CARIGE
The troubled Italian bank said on Friday that two more of its board members had resigned in addition to six other resignations announced earlier this week, making an appointment of a new board necessary.
AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENTS
The investment management firm promoted senior investment analyst Chris Krantz to portfolio manager on U.S. large cap quality growth. The company also promoted senior investment analyst Jeff Bourke to portfolio manager on U.S. large cap premier growth.
* Board proposes FY dividend of LBP 200 per share for common shareholders, $8 per share for preferred shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (TMNF) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is Negative. TMNF is a core company of the consolidated Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TMHD). KEY RATING DRIVERS The IFS rating reflects Fitch's expectation that TMHD will maintain its solid capitalisation and robust franchise. TMHD's financial metric
* Jan.- March sales of 2.88 billion lira ($791.58 million) with 2,833 units Source text for Eikon: