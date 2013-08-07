BRIEF-Ferratum Oyj announces stock exchange
* received notifications in accordance with chapter 9, section 5 of finnish securities markets act from Jorma Jokela
Aug 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank named James McMurdo from Goldman Sachs Group Inc as chief executive of Australia and New Zealand. He will take the position in February 2014.
The company also named Gaurang Chadha as a managing director within its foreign exchange investor sales team in North America. Chadha was previously with Goldman Sachs.
INTEGRO
The insurance brokerage and risk management firm named Catherine Torsney as senior vice president within its private client group. Torsney has more than 20 years of insurance expertise and served as director of a New York City art gallery.
HEARTWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT LTD
The boutique wealth manager, part of the Handelsbanken Group , said it named Jeremy Croysdill as client director on Aug. 1. Croysdill will be based in the firm's London office and report to Simon Dixon, head of private wealth management.
* Proposed issuance of a share convertible corporate bonds under specific mandate
* NZX Regulation advises that at request of co, it has placed trading halt on Metlifecare Ltd ordinary shares prior to market open on Friday, 7 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: