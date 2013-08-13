Aug 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The company on Monday named Felipe Godard as a managing director and head of wealth management, Latin America, effective Oct. 1. Godard was previously with Credit Suisse.

ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO

The firm said on Monday it has hired advisers in Chicago and Minnesota from UBS Wealth Management Americas.

The father-son team of Richard and Eric Andersen joined Baird on Friday in Chicago. Richard Andersen has the title of senior vice president at Baird, and his son is a vice president.

UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT AMERICAS

The company has hired a Milwaukee-based adviser from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where he and his team oversaw $600 million in client assets.

Bruce Lanser, who joined UBS on August 6 and has the title of institutional consultant, had $1.1 million in annual revenue production at Morgan Stanley, according to UBS.

MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The firm said Monday it hired a veteran adviser who managed $350 million in client assets at Deutsche Bank. Martin Domres, who joined Morgan Stanley MS.N in Baltimore on Friday, produced over $2 million in annual revenue at Deutsche Bank.

NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC

The asset management firm appointed Jon Jonsson as managing director and senior portfolio manager for global fixed income strategies. Jonsson was previously with JP Morgan Asset Management.