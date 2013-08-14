Aug 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank's finance director Chris Lucas is stepping down six months ahead of his scheduled retirement, citing health reasons, the company said. Lucas, aged 52, who has been finance director for a tough six years that spanned the global financial crisis, announced his retirement in February.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The company hired Edmund Lee as senior country officer, Singapore, subject to regulatory approvals, according to an internal memo. Edmund will lead the strategic development of the franchise in Singapore and oversee the delivery of the global platform across all lines of business in the country, the memo said. He worked for DBS Vickers, a unit of DBS Group Holdings , for 26 years.

FIRST COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC

The parent company of First Community Bank said John Mendez will no longer serve as president and chief executive of the company. The company appointed William Stafford II to serve as interim CEO, effective Aug. 31. First Community Bancshares also appointed Gary Mills to succeed Mendez as CEO of First Community Bank and as president of the company.

CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC

The specialist property investment company appointed Mark Bourgeois as an executive director and said Xavier Pullen, one of the founders of company, will step down from the board, effective Dec. 31.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The professional services firm appointed Sheila Small as a managing director in its insurance advisory services practice. Small was previously with Verizon Communications Inc.

COUTTS

The wealth division of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group appointed Vivienne Ng as executive director and head of the China desk within Coutts' International business in the UK. Ng was previously with Credit Suisse (UK).

EVERCORE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC

The company said on Tuesday it has expanded its national wealth advisory service with the hiring of a senior strategist from GenSpring Family Offices.

Jewelle Bickford joined Evercore on Monday and will work closely with the firm's planning and investment advisers, focusing on family governance, impact investing and the expansion of Evercore's Wise Women events, which are gatherings for the firm's female clients.

AMERICAN CAPITAL ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE

The company, which was co-founded by AES Corp's former CEO Paul Hanrahan, has hired Abhay Pande from Citigroup to head its Asia unit that will explore investment opportunities in energy and related infrastructure assets.

Pande, a Singapore-based former co-head of Asia energy at Citigroup's investment banking arm, joins as managing director and will set up the firm's Asia base, two people familiar with the matter said.

OPPENHEIMER & CO INC

The unit of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc on Tuesday appointed Doron Barness as head of New York institutional equity sales trading.

Barness joined Oppenheimer in May from Goldman Sachs as managing director and senior sales trader for a number of significant institutional client accounts.

The company also said David Laufer and Anthony Mazzella will assume positions as co-heads of cash equity trading.

U.S. BANK

U.S. Bank Wealth Management on Tuesday named Amy Kane as senior family wealth adviser and Christopher Turoci as wealth management adviser for the Private Client Reserve. Kane was previously with J.P. Morgan Private Bank, while Turoci was with Citigroup Inc.

M&G INVESTMENTS

The UK-based institutional investor named David Sheppard-Burgess and Luke Staddon as associate directors in its corporate lending team. Sheppard-Burgess was previously with Lloyds Bank and Staddon was with Ernst & Young.