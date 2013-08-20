Aug 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNY MELLON

The investment manager appointed Gesa Benda as global collateral services product segment manager for clearing houses, based in Frankfurt.

KKR & CO LP

The investment company appointed Joseph Plumeri as a senior adviser. Plumeri was the chairman and chief executive of the Willis Group. KKR said Plumeri is also joining the board of First Data, a KKR portfolio company.

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC

The company, which owns, manages, and finances mortgage-backed securities and a portfolio of investment securities, named Glenn Votek its chief financial officer. Votek will also be a member of the company's operating committee. He was previously the company's chief administrative officer.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth manager appointed Christopher Kurimay as wealth management adviser for its Private Client Reserve division. Kurimay was previously with UBS Private Wealth Management.

STORMHARBOUR

The global markets and financial advisory firm appointed Sandeep Gill, Barry Dick, Martin Otway and Nicholas Loh in Singapore to strengthen its presence in Asia Pacific. StormHarbour said it has acquired the team from the OPVS Group. Gill and Dick both join as principal and managing director. Otway and Loh join the firm as directors.

EAST CAPITAL

The asset manager said Karine Hirn, partner and co-founder of the company and chair of its Asia advisory committee, together with senior advisers Dmitriy Vlasov and Adrian Pop has recently relocated to Hong Kong to maintain and deepen the firm's coverage of China and other emerging markets in Asia.

MACQUARIE CAPITAL

The company, which provides advisory and capital raising services, said Wannawut Apinanratanakul has been appointed head of Macquarie Capital Thailand, based in Bangkok. Apinanratanakul was previously with Minor Food Group.

SL-X GROUP

The capital markets electronic trading company appointed Richard Dellabarca as chief financial officer. Dellabarca Was formerly the chief financial officer of Chi-X Global Holdings. The company also named Dr Marc Gerstein its strategy director and Nancy Gardner its general counsel. Gerstein was previously with Instinet Corp. Gardner previously worked at Thomson Reuters' Markets division.

PRAMERICA REAL ESTATE INVESTORS

The real estate investment and management business of Prudential Financial Inc appointed Frank Garcia a managing director and portfolio manager for its core open-ended equity commingled real estate strategy. Garcia is based in PREI's San Francisco office. He was previously with RREEF, Deutsche Bank AG's core real estate strategy.