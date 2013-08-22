Aug 22 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank appointed Jeff Deck as country head for
Australia and New Zealand, replacing Cynthia Whelan who left in
May, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. Deck,
Barclay's Asia vice chairman, had taken on the role in an
interim capacity since Whelan's departure and had relocated from
Singapore.
F&C ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Activist investor Edward Bramson has stepped down as
chairman of the fund firm he took control of in a 2011 boardroom
coup, after reshuffling its strategy and management team.
The company named Kieran Poynter as Bramson's successor.
Poynter was previously an independent non-executive director and
was formerly chairman of the audit and compliance committee and
a member of the nomination, remuneration and risk committees.
The company appointed Keith Percy to the audit & compliance
committee. Percy was also appointed to the nomination committee,
along with Keith Jones.
RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada
appointed Mayur Nallamala as senior portfolio manager
and head of Asian equities. Nallamala was previously with JP
Morgan Asset Management and is based in Hong Kong.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager appointed Scott Fitzgerald as wealth
management adviser for its Private Client Reserve division in
New York. Fitzgerald was previously with HSBC.
TRADESTATION
The online brokerage firm and trading platform said Michael
Collins has joined TradeStation prime services as head of prime
brokerage sales, based in New York. Collins was previously with
Citigroup Inc.
HARTFORD FUNDS
The mutual fund company appointed Shaun McDonald as an
adviser consultant in Kansas and Missouri and Dylan White as an
adviser consultant in South Florida. McDonald was previously
with Neuberger Berman while White was with Strategic Capital
Distribution.