Aug 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank appointed Jeff Deck as country head for Australia and New Zealand, replacing Cynthia Whelan who left in May, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. Deck, Barclay's Asia vice chairman, had taken on the role in an interim capacity since Whelan's departure and had relocated from Singapore.

F&C ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

Activist investor Edward Bramson has stepped down as chairman of the fund firm he took control of in a 2011 boardroom coup, after reshuffling its strategy and management team.

The company named Kieran Poynter as Bramson's successor. Poynter was previously an independent non-executive director and was formerly chairman of the audit and compliance committee and a member of the nomination, remuneration and risk committees.

The company appointed Keith Percy to the audit & compliance committee. Percy was also appointed to the nomination committee, along with Keith Jones.

RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Mayur Nallamala as senior portfolio manager and head of Asian equities. Nallamala was previously with JP Morgan Asset Management and is based in Hong Kong.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth manager appointed Scott Fitzgerald as wealth management adviser for its Private Client Reserve division in New York. Fitzgerald was previously with HSBC.

TRADESTATION

The online brokerage firm and trading platform said Michael Collins has joined TradeStation prime services as head of prime brokerage sales, based in New York. Collins was previously with Citigroup Inc.

HARTFORD FUNDS

The mutual fund company appointed Shaun McDonald as an adviser consultant in Kansas and Missouri and Dylan White as an adviser consultant in South Florida. McDonald was previously with Neuberger Berman while White was with Strategic Capital Distribution.