Aug 30 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank appointed Bob Hoyt as group general
counsel. Hoyt is expected to take up his new role in
mid-October. He will be a member of the executive committee and
report directly to Group Chief Executive Antony Jenkins.
** LONDON METAL EXCHANGE
Liz Milan, head of the London Metal Exchange's Asia
business, stepped down this week, Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing (HKEx) confirmed on Friday, the latest
casualty of a clean out by the exchange of former LME
management.
Milan was appointed head of Asia commodities by HKEx in
February. She leaves after a run of more than eight years at the
LME, where she was an executive board member during the London
exchange's historic $2.2 billion sale to the Hong Kong-based
bourse last year.
** LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The UK-based asset management company appointed Justin
Onuekwusi as a fund manager, focusing on the company's retail
and risk-profiled multi-asset funds. Justin joins the company
from Aviva Investors.
** OLD MUTUAL PLC
The South Africa-based insurance and asset management
company appointed Nkosana Moyo as an independent non-executive
director, effective Sept. 1.