Sept 3 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday and Tuesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** MANULIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT
The global asset management company named Scott Eversole as
managing director of its institutional sales team, effective
immediately. Eversole, who will be based in San Francisco, will
report to Senior Managing Director Frank Saeli. Eversole will
handle institutional asset management sales for western United
States.
** DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The asset management company appointed Matt Montana as
managing director and head of equity trading for America. Based
in New York, Montana will report to Joshua Friedberg, head of
trading for America. Montana joins from Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
** FIDELITY WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT
One of Britain's best known investors, Sanjeev Shah, is
leaving his fund management role at Fidelity Worldwide
Investment to bolster its team of talent-spotters on the lookout
for the fund managers of the future. Shah will pass on
responsibility for managing the Fidelity Special Situations fund
to Alex Wright, who will remain portfolio manager of Fidelity
Special Values PLC and co-manager of Fidelity UK Smaller
Companies Fund alongside Jonathan Winton.
** ALLIANCE BERNSTEIN LP
The investment management company appointed Etienne Rougier
as the chief operating officer for insurance in Europe, the
Middle East and Africa. The company also appointed Erik Vynckier
as senior portfolio manager for insurance. Based in London,
Rougier and Vynckier will report to Chief Executive Tim Ryan.
Rougier joins Alliance Bernstein from Architas
Multi-Manager, and Vynckier comes from Scottish Widows
Investment Partnership.
** MITON GROUP PLC
The UK fund management group appointed David Barron as
director of investment trusts and product strategy, effective
immediately.
** CANADA LIFE INVESTMENTS
The UK-based asset manager appointed Nigel Kennett as a
senior fund manager on the UK equities desk. Kennett will
co-manage a number of Canada Life Investments' core UK equity
funds. He will report to UK equities head Craig Rippe.
** THOMAS MILLER
The insurance and investment company appointed Kevin Sweet
as group marketing director. Based in London, Kevin will be
responsible for global marketing and planning for the group.
** COUTTS
The wealth management division of the Royal Bank of Scotland
Group named on Monday Watty Buwanawati as the executive
director of business development for the Indonesia market, with
immediate effect. Buwanawati will be based in Singapore and
report to Jacqueline Chua, managing director and market head for
Southeast Asia. Buwanawati joins from Deutsche Bank in
Indonesia, where she headed the private wealth management
business.
** CQS GROUP
The asset management firm appointed on Monday Craig Cleland
as head of corporate development - investment trusts at its
division New City Investment Managers. Craig is joining CQS
Group from JP Morgan Chase. He will be responsible for sales,
investor relations and business development for New City
Investment Managers.
** BARCLAYS PLC
The bank appointed on Monday Balaji Vardhan as director of
wealth and investment management. Vardhan will be based in
Chennai in India and will be responsible for developing and
servicing high net worth clients in the region. Vardhan joins
from BNP Paribas Wealth Management.
** BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management company appointed on Monday Laura
Luo as the head of Hong Kong and China equities. She will take
on her new role on Sept. 12. Luo will also be the lead manager
of the Baring Hong Kong China Fund. She will be based in Hong
Kong.
** RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada
appointed Kathy Kriskey as head of commodity investor sales. She
will be responsible for developing the firm's commodity investor
businesses with a specific focus on commodity index products.
Kriskey joins RBC from CIBC.
** CIBC
The Canada-based financial company appointed Laurene Bielski
Mahon as managing director and head, Global Infrastructure
Finance. Laurie was a senior exert at Mckinsey & Co in New York.
** BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The investment management company appointed Don Quattrucci
as managing director of business development. Quattrucci was
earlier managing director and market investment director for US
Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management.
** ACTIV FINANCIAL
The provider of real-time, multi-asset financial market data
appointed Ben Collins director of sales EMEA. Collins will
support the company's expansion in Asian markets. Collins was
global sales and marketing director of Morningstar's real time
data business.
** BAIRD
The financial services company said Robert J Andrews was
appointed managing director of its healthcare investment banking
team. Andrews was a managing director at CIT Group.