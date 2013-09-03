Sept 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday and Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** MANULIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT

The global asset management company named Scott Eversole as managing director of its institutional sales team, effective immediately. Eversole, who will be based in San Francisco, will report to Senior Managing Director Frank Saeli. Eversole will handle institutional asset management sales for western United States.

** DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The asset management company appointed Matt Montana as managing director and head of equity trading for America. Based in New York, Montana will report to Joshua Friedberg, head of trading for America. Montana joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

** FIDELITY WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT

One of Britain's best known investors, Sanjeev Shah, is leaving his fund management role at Fidelity Worldwide Investment to bolster its team of talent-spotters on the lookout for the fund managers of the future. Shah will pass on responsibility for managing the Fidelity Special Situations fund to Alex Wright, who will remain portfolio manager of Fidelity Special Values PLC and co-manager of Fidelity UK Smaller Companies Fund alongside Jonathan Winton.

** ALLIANCE BERNSTEIN LP

The investment management company appointed Etienne Rougier as the chief operating officer for insurance in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The company also appointed Erik Vynckier as senior portfolio manager for insurance. Based in London, Rougier and Vynckier will report to Chief Executive Tim Ryan.

Rougier joins Alliance Bernstein from Architas Multi-Manager, and Vynckier comes from Scottish Widows Investment Partnership.

** MITON GROUP PLC

The UK fund management group appointed David Barron as director of investment trusts and product strategy, effective immediately.

** CANADA LIFE INVESTMENTS

The UK-based asset manager appointed Nigel Kennett as a senior fund manager on the UK equities desk. Kennett will co-manage a number of Canada Life Investments' core UK equity funds. He will report to UK equities head Craig Rippe.

** THOMAS MILLER

The insurance and investment company appointed Kevin Sweet as group marketing director. Based in London, Kevin will be responsible for global marketing and planning for the group.

** COUTTS

The wealth management division of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group named on Monday Watty Buwanawati as the executive director of business development for the Indonesia market, with immediate effect. Buwanawati will be based in Singapore and report to Jacqueline Chua, managing director and market head for Southeast Asia. Buwanawati joins from Deutsche Bank in Indonesia, where she headed the private wealth management business.

** CQS GROUP

The asset management firm appointed on Monday Craig Cleland as head of corporate development - investment trusts at its division New City Investment Managers. Craig is joining CQS Group from JP Morgan Chase. He will be responsible for sales, investor relations and business development for New City Investment Managers.

** BARCLAYS PLC

The bank appointed on Monday Balaji Vardhan as director of wealth and investment management. Vardhan will be based in Chennai in India and will be responsible for developing and servicing high net worth clients in the region. Vardhan joins from BNP Paribas Wealth Management.

** BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management company appointed on Monday Laura Luo as the head of Hong Kong and China equities. She will take on her new role on Sept. 12. Luo will also be the lead manager of the Baring Hong Kong China Fund. She will be based in Hong Kong.

** RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Kathy Kriskey as head of commodity investor sales. She will be responsible for developing the firm's commodity investor businesses with a specific focus on commodity index products. Kriskey joins RBC from CIBC.

** CIBC

The Canada-based financial company appointed Laurene Bielski Mahon as managing director and head, Global Infrastructure Finance. Laurie was a senior exert at Mckinsey & Co in New York.

** BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The investment management company appointed Don Quattrucci as managing director of business development. Quattrucci was earlier managing director and market investment director for US Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management.

** ACTIV FINANCIAL

The provider of real-time, multi-asset financial market data appointed Ben Collins director of sales EMEA. Collins will support the company's expansion in Asian markets. Collins was global sales and marketing director of Morningstar's real time data business.

** BAIRD

The financial services company said Robert J Andrews was appointed managing director of its healthcare investment banking team. Andrews was a managing director at CIT Group.