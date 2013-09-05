Sept 5 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The investment bank appointed David Adelman as the head of
government affairs for Asia Pacific. Adelman will be based in
Singapore initially before relocating to Hong Kong next year.
Adelman will be responsible for public policy agenda in Asia
Pacific as well as managing the company's relationship with key
regulators and policymakers in the region. Before joining
Goldman, Adelman served as the U.S. ambassador to Singapore.
MITON GROUP PLC
The equity fund management company named Giles Robinson as
regional sales manager. Robinson will cover wealth management
accounts in London and the South East, and the Channel Islands.
Robinson joins Miton from Cazenove Capital Management and
will assume his new role on Sept. 9. Robinson will report to
Neil Bridge, head of business development.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland
appointed Robert Hemphill as the executive director, digital
solutions, effective immediately.
EVERCORE PARTNERS
The investment bank appointed Matthew McAskin senior
managing director in its healthcare group. McAskin will be
based in New York and will focus on advising clients in the
healthcare services sector. McAskin joins Evercore from Goldman
Sachs.
RIVERSIDE CO
The private equity company appointed Kai Lucks and Michael
Sarp as senior advisers in its European team. Lucks joins from
Siemens and will be responsible for deals in the industrial and
technology fields, mainly across Europe.
Sarp joins from Nordeck International Holding and will
advice consumer companies.
STATE STREET GLOBAL MARKETS
The global finance provider to institutional investors named
Steve Webster as head of business development and relationship
management for its business in Europe, the Middle East and
Africa (EMEA). Webster joins State Street from Credit Suisse
Securities.
Webster reports to John Minderides, head of EMEA business,
and Peter Weiner, global head of business development.
AVIVA INVESTORS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD
The asset management business of Aviva Plc appointed
Katrin Boström as managing director, head of the Nordic region.
Bostroem will report to Ted Potter, head of business
development, Europe. She joins from AXA Investment Managers and
will be based in Stockholm.
BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The investment management company promoted its Florida
managing director Joseph Fernandez as regional president of
Florida-East operations.
The company also promoted Lisa Simington as president of
Western Florida region.
EXOTIX
The market investment banking boutique appointed Yves Soyfer
a CEO for the Americas. Yves joined Exotix in 2011 to build its
investment banking offerings.