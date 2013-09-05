Sept 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The investment bank appointed David Adelman as the head of government affairs for Asia Pacific. Adelman will be based in Singapore initially before relocating to Hong Kong next year.

Adelman will be responsible for public policy agenda in Asia Pacific as well as managing the company's relationship with key regulators and policymakers in the region. Before joining Goldman, Adelman served as the U.S. ambassador to Singapore.

MITON GROUP PLC

The equity fund management company named Giles Robinson as regional sales manager. Robinson will cover wealth management accounts in London and the South East, and the Channel Islands.

Robinson joins Miton from Cazenove Capital Management and will assume his new role on Sept. 9. Robinson will report to Neil Bridge, head of business development.

COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland appointed Robert Hemphill as the executive director, digital solutions, effective immediately.

EVERCORE PARTNERS

The investment bank appointed Matthew McAskin senior managing director in its healthcare group. McAskin will be based in New York and will focus on advising clients in the healthcare services sector. McAskin joins Evercore from Goldman Sachs.

RIVERSIDE CO

The private equity company appointed Kai Lucks and Michael Sarp as senior advisers in its European team. Lucks joins from Siemens and will be responsible for deals in the industrial and technology fields, mainly across Europe.

Sarp joins from Nordeck International Holding and will advice consumer companies.

STATE STREET GLOBAL MARKETS

The global finance provider to institutional investors named Steve Webster as head of business development and relationship management for its business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Webster joins State Street from Credit Suisse Securities.

Webster reports to John Minderides, head of EMEA business, and Peter Weiner, global head of business development.

AVIVA INVESTORS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD

The asset management business of Aviva Plc appointed Katrin Boström as managing director, head of the Nordic region. Bostroem will report to Ted Potter, head of business development, Europe. She joins from AXA Investment Managers and will be based in Stockholm.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The investment management company promoted its Florida managing director Joseph Fernandez as regional president of Florida-East operations.

The company also promoted Lisa Simington as president of Western Florida region.

EXOTIX

The market investment banking boutique appointed Yves Soyfer a CEO for the Americas. Yves joined Exotix in 2011 to build its investment banking offerings.