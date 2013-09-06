MOVES-Credit Suisse loan salesman Mullarkey departs
NEW YORK, April 10 Thomas Mullarkey, a loan salesman at Credit Suisse, has left the bank, according to sources.
HUDSON REALTY CAPITAL LLC
Hudson Realty said it promoted Geoffrey Smith to head originations for the company, replacing Spencer Garfield, who recently left the firm. (Compiled by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with about 20 chief executives on Tuesday as he works to gain support for a $1 trillion infrastructure program, tax reform and other administration priorities, said White House spokesman Sean Spicer.