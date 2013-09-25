Sept 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS

The financial services provider has appointed Ester Li as managing director and head of generalist equities sales, Asia ex-Japan. Li, who will be based in Hong Kong, joins from Daiwa Capital Markets, where she was regional head of equity sales since 2010.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada announced two senior appointments to its global investment banking team. Rob Edwards has joined RBC Capital's mining and metals team as an adviser while Rob Bailey has been made director.

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANTS ASSOCIATION (IMCA)

The nonprofit professional association and credentialing organization hired Tim Whiting as national sales director. Whiting served as group publisher at SourceMedia from 2006 until 2013, where he managed sales and marketing for the Investment Advisor Group.

WILLIS NORTH AMERICA INC

The unit of Willis Group Holdings plc, the global risk advisor and insurance broker, appointed Stephen Becker as executive vice president and Andrea Dudek as senior vice president in the Technology/Media/Telecommunications (TMT) practice in Willis of New York to strengthen the company's TMT practice in the New York metro region.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth manager appointed Ryan Lange as portfolio manager for U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Sioux Falls, S.D. Lange has previously held investment management and equity research positions at Wells Fargo and, most recently, at Northern Trust.

FTI CONSULTING INC

The business advisory firm has appointed Ian Marshall as managing director of its insurance consultancy division in the UK. Before joining FTI Consulting, Marshall was the group head of consulting at Chiltington International.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset manager said Mark Tinker has been relocated from London to Hong Kong as head of AXA Framlington Asia. Tinker managed the AXA Framlington global opportunities fund from September 2007 to August this year.

BLACKROCK

The New York City-based investment management firm has appointed Mark Wharrier as director and portfolio manager of its U.K. equity team, with additional responsibility for company research. Wharrier joins Blackrock from NewSmith Asset Management where he was a fund manager and founding member of the U.K. equity team.

SBERBANK CIB

The corporate and investment banking unit of Sberbank of Russia has appointed Nicholas Harwood as head of equity and managing director of its global markets department. Nick, who will be based in Moscow, will join in October.

BRAEMAR ESTATES

The specialist property management division of wealth manager Brooks Macdonald Group Plc said it has promoted Ian Chatburn to the position of director.

MATTHEWS ASIA

The U.S.-based Asia-specific investment specialist has appointed Tina Tong as vice president of Asia business development. Tong will be based in Hong Kong.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS

The asset manager has appointed Virginia Devereux Wong as head of institutional wholesale in Asia. Wong will be responsible for developing the firm's private banking and wholesale distribution businesses in Asia.

HORIZONS ETFS MANAGEMENT (USA) LLC

The subsidiary of Seoul, South Korea-based financial services firm Mirae Asset Global Investments Co Ltd has appointed Michael Fardy as executive vice president and head of sales. Fardy will be responsible for developing the company's retail sales channels, mainly registered investment advisers and national broker-dealer firms.

F&C INVESTMENTS

The London-based investment manager appointed Vicki Bakhshi as head of governance and sustainable investment. Before this assignment, Bakhshi was a senior member in the governance and sustainable investment team.