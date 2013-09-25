Sept 25 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
BARCLAYS
The financial services provider has appointed Ester Li as
managing director and head of generalist equities sales, Asia
ex-Japan. Li, who will be based in Hong Kong, joins from Daiwa
Capital Markets, where she was regional head of equity sales
since 2010.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of
Canada announced two senior appointments to its global
investment banking team. Rob Edwards has joined RBC Capital's
mining and metals team as an adviser while Rob Bailey has been
made director.
INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANTS ASSOCIATION (IMCA)
The nonprofit professional association and credentialing
organization hired Tim Whiting as national sales director.
Whiting served as group publisher at SourceMedia from 2006 until
2013, where he managed sales and marketing for the Investment
Advisor Group.
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA INC
The unit of Willis Group Holdings plc, the global
risk advisor and insurance broker, appointed Stephen Becker as
executive vice president and Andrea Dudek as senior vice
president in the Technology/Media/Telecommunications (TMT)
practice in Willis of New York to strengthen the company's TMT
practice in the New York metro region.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager appointed Ryan Lange as portfolio manager
for U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Sioux Falls, S.D. Lange has
previously held investment management and equity research
positions at Wells Fargo and, most recently, at Northern Trust.
FTI CONSULTING INC
The business advisory firm has appointed Ian Marshall as
managing director of its insurance consultancy division in the
UK. Before joining FTI Consulting, Marshall was the group head
of consulting at Chiltington International.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset manager said Mark Tinker has been relocated from
London to Hong Kong as head of AXA Framlington Asia. Tinker
managed the AXA Framlington global opportunities fund from
September 2007 to August this year.
BLACKROCK
The New York City-based investment management firm has
appointed Mark Wharrier as director and portfolio manager of its
U.K. equity team, with additional responsibility for company
research. Wharrier joins Blackrock from NewSmith Asset
Management where he was a fund manager and founding member of
the U.K. equity team.
SBERBANK CIB
The corporate and investment banking unit of Sberbank of
Russia has appointed Nicholas Harwood as head of
equity and managing director of its global markets department.
Nick, who will be based in Moscow, will join in October.
BRAEMAR ESTATES
The specialist property management division of wealth
manager Brooks Macdonald Group Plc said it has promoted
Ian Chatburn to the position of director.
MATTHEWS ASIA
The U.S.-based Asia-specific investment specialist has
appointed Tina Tong as vice president of Asia business
development. Tong will be based in Hong Kong.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The asset manager has appointed Virginia Devereux Wong as
head of institutional wholesale in Asia. Wong will be
responsible for developing the firm's private banking and
wholesale distribution businesses in Asia.
HORIZONS ETFS MANAGEMENT (USA) LLC
The subsidiary of Seoul, South Korea-based financial
services firm Mirae Asset Global Investments Co Ltd
has appointed Michael Fardy as executive vice president and head
of sales. Fardy will be responsible for developing the company's
retail sales channels, mainly registered investment advisers and
national broker-dealer firms.
F&C INVESTMENTS
The London-based investment manager appointed Vicki Bakhshi
as head of governance and sustainable investment. Before this
assignment, Bakhshi was a senior member in the governance and
sustainable investment team.