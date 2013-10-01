Oct 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF MONTREAL

The Canada-based bank has appointed Cheryl Dawson as vice president for Eastern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. The bank has also appointed Lee Winchester as vice president for Western New Brunswick region.

ADAM & CO

The personal banking and wealth management firm has appointed Alisdair Dewar as head of the Edinburgh office and Ian Massie as head of the Aberdeen office. Dewar, who joined Adam & Co in 1999, became a director in 2009. Massie joined the company in 2011 as an associate director to manage a diverse portfolio of private clients across Aberdeenshire.

SWS GROUP INC

The Texas, U.S.-based investment and financial services company has appointed J. Michael Edge as interim chief financial officer and treasurer. He succeeds Stacy M. Hodges, who resigned on Sept. 30.

T. BAILEY

The UK-based fund house has appointed Peter Askew as co-manager of its growth fund. Askew will also be co-manager of dynamic cautious managed fund and defensive cautious managed fund. He will co-manage all three funds with Elliot Farley.