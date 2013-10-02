Oct 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NEW YORK LIFE'S INVESTMENTS GROUP

The asset manager appointed David Bedard as senior managing director and chief financial officer. Bedard joins the company from ING U.S., where he was president of the Annuities Business. He will report to John Kim, president of the investments group, and will serve as a member of the senior leadership team.

MIZUHO BANK LTD

The bank appointed Diane Ferguson as managing director and head of financial institutions coverage in its U.S. corporate and investment banking business. Ferguson comes to Mizuho after spending the past eleven years with the Royal Bank of Scotland.

GUINNESS ATKINSON ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager appointed Jonathan Waghorn as co-portfolio manager of the Guinness Atkinson Global Energy fund where he will work alongside existing portfolio managers Tim Guinness and Will Riley.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The wealth management unit of Bank of America Corp has appointed Kevin Skelton as chief executive and country executive for Australia. Skelton will step down as head of the firm's Australian investment banking, a post he has held since 2009.

STATE STREET CORP

The provider of financial services to institutional investors has appointed Elizabeth Sok-Gek Chia as head of global services for Southeast Asia and Singapore branch manager. Elizabeth, who will be based in Singapore, joins from BNP Paribas Securities Services.

FTI CONSULTING INC

The business advisory firm has appointed Christine Moran as a managing director in the company's financial services governance, risk and regulation practice, based in London.

COUTTS

The London-based private banking and wealth management firm has appointed Hans Prottey as corporate finance specialist, executive director within its strategic solutions team. He joins from Macquarie Capital.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The professional services firm has appointed David Gibbons as managing director in its financial industry advisory services group. Gibbons will be based in Chicago.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The emerging markets investment bank has hired Benjamin Samuels as global head of equities. He will be based in London and will be responsible for managing and expanding the firm's cash equities business. The firm also said John Hyman will step down from his role as chairman and co-chief executive.