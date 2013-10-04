Oct 4 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday.
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
FT PARTNERS
The boutique investment bank hired former Goldman Sachs
banker Jeff Haughton as managing director, based in San
Francisco. Haughton was most recently co-head of Goldman's
global financial technology group and specialized in the
financial services and technology sectors at the bank for nearly
15 years.
LEERINK SWANN
The investment bank appointed Ana Gupte in the firm's Equity
Research team as a managing director and senior analyst, managed
care and healthcare facilities. Gupte has more than 15 years of
experience in healthcare and strategy consulting.
CROWE CLARK WHITEHILL
The firm, a unit of accounting and advisory services company
Crowe Horwath International, appointed Richard Austin as
managing partner of its Cheltenham office, effective Oct. 1.
Austin has been with the company for five years as a partner in
the firm's business solutions team.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The investment bank, which is a unit of Russia-based
investment fund ONEXIM group, appointed Alexander Merzlenko and
Ron Golan Global Co-Heads of Investment Banking. After joining
the company in 2000, Merzlenko served as head of Russian
Investment Banking and Financing from 2009 until 2012, when he
was appointed president of Renaissance Capital Russia - a
position he will continue to retain. Ron Golan joined the firm
last year as the head of Investment Banking London and Africa.
BRACEWELL & GIULIANI LLP
The Texas-based firm appointed Olivia Caddy as a partner in
its London office. Caddy advises lenders and borrowers on oil
and gas upstream debt financing, with expertise in reserve-based
lending. She most recently worked with Herbert Smith Freehills
LLP.