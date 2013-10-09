BRIEF-Amwal International Investment FY profit rises
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The investment banking and brokerage arm of RBC Capital Markets appointed Adria Chiu director of Client Solutions Group for RBC Wealth Management, Asia. Choa Yeye was appointed director for RBC Wealth Management, South East Asia. Deepu Joseph and David Tan were named senior directors for RBC Wealth Management, South East Asia.
BLACKROCK INC
The investment management firm appointed Cheryl Mills to its board of directors, effective Nov. 20.
MORNINGSTAR INC
The brokerage appointed Haywood Kelly as head of research, effective January 2014, when Don Philips will step down. Philips will be managing director and remain a member of the board.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The investment bank appointed Kevin Burke head of Institutional Client Group - Debt, Asia (ex-Japan, Australia/New Zealand), based in Singapore, effective January 2014. Burke was most recently global head of investor solutions at Barclays PLC in London.
MSCI
The investment advisory firm hired Chris Corrado as chief information officer, based in New York. Prior to joining MSCI, Corrado served as managing director and head of platform services at UBS AG.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The business advisory firm appointed three managing directors within its Global Forensic and Disputes Services business. Andrew Hildreth and Tasneem Azad have joined the London office to co-launch the company's European Economics offering; David Salant has joined in New York.
Hildreth previously worked with consulting company AlixPartners. Azad joins from DotEcon, a London-based economics consultancy. Salant has been adjunct senior research scholar at Columbia Business School and an Associated Professor at the Toulouse School of Economics.
H.D. VEST INC
The privately held financial services firm appointed Ruth Papazian chief marketing officer and head of recruiting and Adi Garg chief information officer. Papazian previously served as chief marketing officer at LPL Financial Holdings Inc, and Garg held various leadership roles at Citigroup Inc, Cash America International Inc, and FedEx Corp. (Compiled by Natalie Grover)
