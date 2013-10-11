Oct 11 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday.
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNP PARIBAS SA
The bank appointed Pierre Veyres as chief executive of BNP
Paribas Singapore and regional head for South Asia, effective
Oct. 14. Veyres has been the global head of BNP Paribas CIB
transaction banking since December 2009.
The bank also appointed Arnaud Tellier as CEO of wealth
management for the Singapore branch, effective Sept. 16. Tellier
has worked with the bank since 1989 and was most recently the
head of corporate and investment banking for Turkey.
EASTSPRING SECURITIES INVESTMENT TRUST CO LTD
The Taiwan-based asset management arm of Prudential Corp
Asia, which is a unit of UK-based financial services firm
Prudential PLC, appointed Michele Bang as deputy chief
executive, based in Hong Kong. Bang joins from hedge fund firm
Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management.