Oct 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNP PARIBAS SA

The bank appointed Pierre Veyres as chief executive of BNP Paribas Singapore and regional head for South Asia, effective Oct. 14. Veyres has been the global head of BNP Paribas CIB transaction banking since December 2009.

The bank also appointed Arnaud Tellier as CEO of wealth management for the Singapore branch, effective Sept. 16. Tellier has worked with the bank since 1989 and was most recently the head of corporate and investment banking for Turkey.

EASTSPRING SECURITIES INVESTMENT TRUST CO LTD

The Taiwan-based asset management arm of Prudential Corp Asia, which is a unit of UK-based financial services firm Prudential PLC, appointed Michele Bang as deputy chief executive, based in Hong Kong. Bang joins from hedge fund firm Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management.