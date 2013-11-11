Nov 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** BLACKROCK INC

The investment management company appointed Rachel Lord as head of its iShares business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Rachel joins the company from Citigroup, where she was global head of corporate equity derivatives.

** IFM INVESTORS

The global fund manager appointed Lucy Willsher as an associate in its debt investments team in Europe. Lucy joins IFM Investors from SMBC Europe, where she was a manager in the infrastructure finance team.

** VANGUARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD

The investment management firm appointed Steve Charlton as defined contribution proposition manager for Europe. He joins from Mercer, where he was a principal within the company's defined contribution leadership team.

** WATER STREET HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

The healthcare-focused private equity firm appointed Katie Ossman as vice president. Ossman will help the company identify new investment oppurtunities and will help expand its group of health care companies. Ossman joins the company from Avista Capital Partners.