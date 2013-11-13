Nov 13 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes,
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The company named 280 new managing directors on Wednesday, a
5 percent increase from the previous year.
Goldman's new managing directors will be promoted as of Jan. 1,
according to a news release on the company's website. The title
is one step away from the position of partner at the Wall Street
bank.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
The client-focused financial services company appointed
Jonathan Prather as a partner in its advisory business. Prather
will be based in Newyork and will provide strategic and
financial advice to industrial sector companies, mainly to
clients in the paper, packaging, forest products and building
products sub-sectors.
Prather joins Perella from Goldman Sachs & Co's global
industrial group, where he was the managing director.
BNY MELLON CORP
The investment management firm has set up a team of nine
broker-dealer and capital market specialists for its new
Asia-Pacific Capital Markets business, launched through the Bank
of New York Mellon Securities Co Japan Ltd. Eiichiro Masaki will
head the team and joins BNY Mellon from Societe Generale, where
he was head of non-yen fixed income flow sales.
BNY Mellon also appointed Peter McNanus and Edward Kearney
as senior directors for business development at BNY Mellon
Wealth Management. McNanus joins from Granite Investment
Advisors, while Kearney joins from ARAG North America.
TERRA FIRMA
The European private equity firm appointed Ingmar Wilhelm as
financial managing director. Wilhelm, who will join the
company's renewable energy investment team at the beginning of
January, joins from Enel Green Power.
VINACAPITAL
The asset management company named Stewart Tong as managing
director for Myanmar. He will be in charge of establishing an
investment office in Yangon. Prior to this, Tong was a partner
or principal in several Asia-based equity funds.
UNION BANCAIRE PRIVEE
The Switzerland bank appointed Ozgur Goker and Mark Soryano
as research analysts in its Turkish equities team. Soryano
earlier worked at J.P. Morgan, while Goker was a sell-side
analyst at various investment banks in Turkey.