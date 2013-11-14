BRIEF-Lippo China Resources provides update on voluntary cash offer for shares in Healthway Medical Corp
* Subscriber has sold an aggregate of s$7 million (equivalent to approximately hk$38.5 million) worth of t1 cn b to two transferees
Nov 14 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
PIMCO
The investment management firm appointed Eugene Dimitriou as senior vice president and account manager in the European financial institutions group. Dimitriou has earlier worked at Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Scotland and Royal Bank of Canada.
* Subscriber has sold an aggregate of s$7 million (equivalent to approximately hk$38.5 million) worth of t1 cn b to two transferees
April 12 China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd: