Nov 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AMBASSADOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

U.S. regulators filed civil fraud charges on Tuesday against a Detroit-based money market fund manager and the advisory firm where he works, saying they misled the fund's board about credit risks and exposures to the 2011 Eurozone credit crisis.

The Securities and Exchange Commission's case, filed with the agency's administrative court, also alleges that Ambassador Capital Management and portfolio manager Derek Oglesby failed to comply with federal regulations that limit risk in a money market fund's portfolio.

HIGHTOWER ADVISORS

HighTower Advisors, an independent, adviser-owned firm that has grown by hiring from top U.S. brokerages, said on Monday that a Merrill Lynch adviser and her team have partnered with the firm.

Laurie Kamhi and her team, including analyst Christine Torrey and private wealth associate Karman Tong, have joined HighTower's New York headquarters from Merrill Lynch Private Banking and Investment Group, where they managed $320 million in client assets.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The fixed income investment company appointed John Porter as global head of its fixed income division. He will replace Theodora Zemek who has quit the company. Porter joins from Barclays where he was managing director.

CF PARTNERS

The advisory, trading and investments firm in renewables and energy, appointed Chris Sherlock as chief operating officer. He joins from Adelante Asset Management Limited, where he was a director and chief operating officer.

DBS BANK

The financial services company appointed Nicole Wong as regional head of supply chain financing for transaction banking. Wong joins DBS from Deutsche Bank, where she was Asia Business Head, financial supply chain.

MASSACHUSETTS MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

Baring Asset Management, Babson Capital and OFI Global Asset Management, the asset management companies of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, said they appointed Gary Smith as head of Sovereign Wealth Funds and Official Institutions, effective immediately.

Gary has joins the group from BNP Paribas Investment Partners, where he worked for five years, most recently as Global Head of Official Institutions. Prior to this he held positions with BNP Paribas Group, Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch and Greenwell Montagu.

Smith, who will based in London, will work across the distribution networks of the affiliated firms of Barings, Babson and OFI Global Asset Management.

LOMBARD ODIER

The Geneva-based private banking company has hired Keiichi Hirano, a former managing director of Societe Generale Private Banking based in Singapore, as a managing director of the bank's Tokyo-based unit Lombard Odier Trust (Japan) Ltd. Hirano will be promoted to president and representative director of the Japanese unit effective Dec. 17.

CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD

The investment management organization said it was realigning responsibilities between its finance and operations functions.

Benita Warmbold will assume the role of chief financial officer. She was most recently chief operations officer.

Nick Zelenczuk, most recently chief financial officer, will take over as chief operations officer.

Alain Carrier will assume the role of managing director and head of Europe. He was managing director - Europe and global head of infrastructure, private investments.