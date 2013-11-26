Nov 26 The following financial services industry
AMBASSADOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
U.S. regulators filed civil fraud charges on Tuesday against
a Detroit-based money market fund manager and the advisory firm
where he works, saying they misled the fund's board about credit
risks and exposures to the 2011 Eurozone credit crisis.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's case, filed with
the agency's administrative court, also alleges that Ambassador
Capital Management and portfolio manager Derek Oglesby failed to
comply with federal regulations that limit risk in a money
market fund's portfolio.
HIGHTOWER ADVISORS
HighTower Advisors, an independent, adviser-owned firm that
has grown by hiring from top U.S. brokerages, said on Monday
that a Merrill Lynch adviser and her team have partnered
with the firm.
Laurie Kamhi and her team, including analyst Christine
Torrey and private wealth associate Karman Tong, have joined
HighTower's New York headquarters from Merrill Lynch Private
Banking and Investment Group, where they managed $320 million in
client assets.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The fixed income investment company appointed John Porter as
global head of its fixed income division. He will replace
Theodora Zemek who has quit the company. Porter joins from
Barclays where he was managing director.
CF PARTNERS
The advisory, trading and investments firm in renewables and
energy, appointed Chris Sherlock as chief operating officer. He
joins from Adelante Asset Management Limited, where he was a
director and chief operating officer.
DBS BANK
The financial services company appointed Nicole Wong as
regional head of supply chain financing for transaction banking.
Wong joins DBS from Deutsche Bank, where she was Asia
Business Head, financial supply chain.
MASSACHUSETTS MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
Baring Asset Management, Babson Capital and OFI Global Asset
Management, the asset management companies of Massachusetts
Mutual Life Insurance Company, said they appointed Gary Smith as
head of Sovereign Wealth Funds and Official Institutions,
effective immediately.
Gary has joins the group from BNP Paribas Investment
Partners, where he worked for five years, most recently as
Global Head of Official Institutions. Prior to this he held
positions with BNP Paribas Group, Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch
and Greenwell Montagu.
Smith, who will based in London, will work across the
distribution networks of the affiliated firms of Barings, Babson
and OFI Global Asset Management.
LOMBARD ODIER
The Geneva-based private banking company has hired Keiichi
Hirano, a former managing director of Societe Generale Private
Banking based in Singapore, as a managing director of the bank's
Tokyo-based unit Lombard Odier Trust (Japan) Ltd. Hirano will be
promoted to president and representative director of the
Japanese unit effective Dec. 17.
CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD
The investment management organization said it was
realigning responsibilities between its finance and operations
functions.
Benita Warmbold will assume the role of chief financial
officer. She was most recently chief operations officer.
Nick Zelenczuk, most recently chief financial officer, will
take over as chief operations officer.
Alain Carrier will assume the role of managing director and
head of Europe. He was managing director - Europe and global
head of infrastructure, private investments.