EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK
European Central Bank Research Director Frank Smets will
become ECB President Mario Draghi's next chief adviser, the ECB
said on Wednesday.
STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
The international bank has created a new client-focused unit
within its Financial Markets business and has appointed Andrew
Sterry and Luke Brereton as co-heads of the Execution, Clearing,
Liquidity and Portfolio Services (ECLiPSe) unit. They were
earlier working with Citigroup.
HARRINGTON COOPER
The fund distribution company appointed Henry Foster as
sales manager. Henry joins from Neptune Investment Management.
TSB BANK PLC
The British retail banker TSB Bank Plc said it has appointed
Nigel Gilbert as the brand, customer and communications
director, effective Dec. 2. Gilbert will report directly to TBS
Chief Executive Paul Pester.
Gilbert joins TSB Bank from multinational venture capital
conglomerate company Virgin, where he held executive positions
at Virgin Media and Virgin Management. Prior to Virgin, Nigel
was group marketing director with banker Lloyds TSB.
MORNINGSTAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT EUROPE LTD
Investment and portfolio services company Morningstar
Investment Management Europe Ltd said it appointed Simon Ewan as
managing director. Ewan will lead operations, client management,
marketing, and business development for Morningstar's investment
management and consulting operations.
Ewan joins Morningstar from MSCI in London, where he was
executive director. Ewan will report to Daniel Needham, chief
investment officer for Morningstar Investment Management, a unit
of Morningstar Inc.
AON BENFIELD
Aon Benfield, the reinsurance intermediary and capital
advisor of Aon Plc said it appointed Kelly Smith as
president of its U.S. business, effective Wednesday. Smith
joined Aon in 1989 and was most recently executive managing
director of Aon Benfield U.S. Smith will report to Bryon
Ehrhart, chief executive officer of Aon Benfield Americas.
AXA CORPORATE SOLUTIONS
French global investment and insurance company
AXA said it appointed Ulrich Guntram as regional CEO
for its insurance and services subsidiary, AXA Corporate
Solutions, in Asia, effective April 1 2014. Guntram, who
replaces Ergu Genya, has held various management positions
within AXA Group for the past 17 years.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bangalore)