THE IRISH CENTRAL BANK
The Irish central bank official responsible for supervising
banking and insurance is to step down, the bank said on Friday,
the latest in a series of high-profile resignations at the
institution.
Fiona Muldoon, Director, Credit Institutions and Insurance
Supervision, will step down in May, following similar recent
announcements by financial regulator Matthew Elderfield, chief
economist Lars Frissel and director of enforcement Peter Oakes.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse is promoting veteran Swiss
investment banker Thomas Gottstein to head up its ultra-rich
clients business in Switzerland, highlighting the expertise
increasingly sought by private banks to cater to their
wealthiest customers.