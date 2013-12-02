Dec 2 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
The British bank said Norman Blackwell, currently chairman
of its Scottish Widows arm, will take over as its new chairman
in four months time. Blackwell will replace current chairman Win
Bischoff on April 3, Lloyds said. Blackwell has been on the
Lloyds board since June 2012.
ROTHSCHILD
Kai Tschoeke, former head of M&A-Germany and Austria at
Morgan Stanley, is joining Rothschild Germany as member
of its executive committee as of Jan. 15. Tschoeke, 46, will be
responsible for large corporate customers.
RATHBONE BROTHERS
The British wealth manager said Chief Executive Andy Pomfret
is stepping down and will be replaced by his deputy, Philip
Howell.
Howell, who joined Rathbone earlier this year after a stint
as boss of rival investment manager Williams de Broe, will
become CEO in March.
CITY FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CO LTD
The London-based independent fund manager appointed Anthony
McDonald as senior investment analyst within its multi-asset
team, with immediate effect. Anthony joins from Morningstar
OBSR, where he was a senior investment research analyst.
KEY RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS
The specialist financial adviser appointed Simon Thompson as
group finance director. He joins from the markets &
international banking division at Royal Bank Of Scotland Group
, where he was managing director, head of UK insurance
coverage.
VANGUARD GROUP
The fund manager named Jeffrey Johnson to head its
investment strategy and research team at Vanguard Asia Pacific.
Johnson joined the Vanguard Group in 2000.
ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS
The company appointed Daniel Lee as sales director. Lee
joins from Cazenove Capital Management, where he was the head of
its UK discretionary sales team.
Lee, to be based in London, will report to Fraser Blain,
head of UK retail sales.
NATIXIS WHOLESALE BANKING
The corporate, investment and financial services arm of
Groupe BPCE appointed Daniel Yap as regional head of financial
institutions and public sector coverage - Asia Pacific in its
wholesale banking division. The company also named Yuri Lin as
managing director, head of sales, fixed income, commodities &
treasury, Asia Pacific.
Groupe BPCE is France's second-largest banking group.
OANDA CORP
The foreign exchange trading services company appointed
Edmond Eger III as president and CEO. Eger joins Oanda from
PayPal where, he was the senior vice president and general
manager for the Americas.
Oanda also named Vatsa Narasimha as chief strategy officer
and Graeme Whittington as chief technology officer.
STOKER OSTLER
The wealth advisory and investment management company, a
part of BMO Financial Group, said it appointed four new managing
partners after the retirement of founders Phil Stoker and Creg
Ostler.
The appointees are Mike Bolar, chief investment officer and
senior portfolio manager; Michelle Decker, chief operations
manager and senior portfolio manager; Mike Halls, chief
financial officer and portfolio manager; April Ward, managing
director and senior wealth adviser.
BAIN & CO
The business and management consultancy appointed Erika
Serow as its new retail practice head for the Americas,
effective Jan. 1. Serow, who joined Bain in 1995, is based in
the company's New York office.