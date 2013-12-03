Dec 3 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MACQUARIE CAPITAL
The corporate advisory and capital markets arm of Macquarie
Group appointed Jon Fitzpatrick as senior managing
director and head of oil & gas for Europe, Middle East and
Africa (EMEA). Ken Fleming was named as a managing director in
the oil & gas team.
Fitzpatrick and Fleming will join from Cenkos Securities Plc
, where they co-founded its natural resources & energy
division, with a focus on mid-cap oil & gas companies.
TACONIC CAPITAL ADVISORS LP
Kenneth Brody, who co-founded Taconic Capital Advisors LP
after spending decades at Goldman Sachs, told clients on Tuesday
that he plans to retire from day-to-day management at the $8.2
billion hedge fund at the end of the year.
CBOE HOLDINGS INC
CBOE Holdings Inc, which owns the largest U.S.
stock-options market named John Deters as chief strategy officer
and head of corporate initiatives.
DYNASTY FINANCIAL PARTNERS
Dynasty Financial Partners said it appointed Ed Friedman as
director of strategic relationships. Friedman was working as a
consultant to the financial services industry after leaving
HighTower Advisors in 2011. Friedman will be based in New York
and report to CEO Shirl Penney and Chief Operating Officer Ed
Swenson.
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA
Insurance and reinsurance broker, Willis North America, a
unit of Willis Group Holdings, said it appointed Angela
Sorrentini as senior vice president, family office (west
region), Willis Personal Lines Practice. Sorrentini joins Willis
from Marsh Private Client Services, where she was a senior vice
president and national client executive.
Sorrentini will support Willis' clients within the firm's
family office and will report to Tyler Banks, national practice
leader & CEO, Willis Personal Lines.
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC
The financial services company said on Monday that it had
hired two adviser teams and two individual advisers from Morgan
Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc and UBS
Wealth Management Americas.