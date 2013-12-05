(Adds Credit Suisse, Bank of Canada)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Canada's largest bank said its chief executive Gordon Nixon
will retire effective Aug. 1, after 13 years at the helm of the
bank. Nixon will be succeeded by Dave McKay, group head of the
lender's personal & commercial banking arm.
UBS AG
The Swiss bank has chosen operations chief Ulrich Koerner to
run the bank's asset management arm when its head retires next
year, an appointment that suggests a restructuring of the
business may be on the cards.
The lender said Koerner would keep his job as head of
Europe, the Middle East and Africa but would no longer be head
of operations from Jan. 1, when he will replace John Fraser as
chief executive of asset management.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse said its Chief Risk Officer Tobias Guldimann
will leave the bank at the end of the year instead of taking
over a newly created role inside the bank, confirming
information obtained by Reuters.
THE BANK OF CANADA
The Bank of Canada said Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem
will resign from the central bank in May 2014 to become dean of
a business school in Toronto.
