** CARLYLE GROUP LP
** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
Private equity firm Carlyle said it appointed Mike Cavanagh,
co-head of JPMorgan Chase's corporate and investment bank, as
co-president and co-chief operating officer.
Daniel Pinto will become the sole CEO of JPMorgan's
corporate and investment bank after Cavanagh's departure, the
bank said in a separate statement.
** AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC
The asset manager said it appointed Jeffrey Cerutti to the
newly created position of chief executive officer of AMG Funds.
Cerutti joins from Virtus Investment Partners Inc, where he most
served as executive vice president, head of distribution of
investment products.
** MARSH & MCLENNAN CO
Marsh, the insurance broking and risk-management unit of
Marsh & McLennan, named Madam Zhao Shuxian as chairman of Marsh
China with immediate effect. She most recently served as
executive vice president for People's Insurance Co of China's
(PICC) property and casualty insurance unit.
** STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The Asia-focused lender named Barnaby Nelson as managing
director and regional head of investors and intermediaries,
North East Asia and Greater China. Nelson joins from BNP
Paribas, where he was head of client development, Asia-Banks,
broker dealers and corporate issuers.
** BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES
The global custodian and securities services provider
appointed Linda Morsia as head of its depositary banking
business in the UK. Morsia joins from State Street Trustees,
where she was head of client management, sales and business
development.
** SANLAM PRIVATE INVESTMENTS
The company's corporate finance and broking arm, Sanlam
Securities UK, appointed Adrian Kearsey as head of small cap
research. Kearsey joins from Hardman Research where he was a
research analyst specialising in the support services sector and
a member of the executive board.
** XTRAKTER LTD
The London-based provider of capital market data, trade
matching and regulatory reporting services to the global
securities market hired Kevin Swann as head of data, responsible
for the development and commercial direction of Xtrakter's data
products. Swann had held various positions at Thomson Reuters,
DirectFN, TradeWeb and Bloomberg.
** HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The British bank's unit, HSBC Commercial Banking, appointed
Stuart Nivison global head of business banking, overseeing the
development and delivery of services for small and medium
enterprises (SME) customers in 27 countries. Nivison will
relocate to London from Hong Kong, where he most recently served
as global head of audit for commercial banking.
** W. P. CAREY INC
The real estate investment trust specializing in corporate
sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing and the acquisition
of single-tenant net-lease properties, appointed Jennifer Lucas
executive director. Lucas joined W. P. Carey in 2005 and has
been responsible for structuring and closing numerous long-term
sale-leaseback financing transactions across Europe.
** U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management unit of U.S. Bancorp said Alex
Kramer has been appointed Milwaukee market leader for the
private client reserve of U.S. Bank. The private client reserve
is a provider of wealth management services for individuals,
families and foundations with investable assets of more than $1
million. The company also named Sara Dorosti as trust
relationship manager in San Francisco for the private client
reserve. She was an associate attorney with Pillsbury Winthrop
Shaw and Pittman, LLP in Palo Alto.
** CITIGROUP INC
The company said Heather Cox has been named chief client
experience, digital and marketing officer for global consumer
banking. Heather joins Citi from Capital One.
