March 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

** DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank named Evan Goldstein as global head of Renminbi services, effective this month. Goldstein joins from Standard Chartered Bank where he was managing director, head of product management for financial institutions-Asia within its transaction banking division.

** THE OAKLEY CAPITAL PRIVATE EQUITY

The private equity arm of The Oakley Capital Group named Rebecca Gibson as a partner. Gibson was formerly a partner at the European private equity firm Cinven.

** TOWERS WATSON & CO

The employee benefits consultancy firm said Steve Carlson has been appointed head of the company's Americas investment business. Carlson joined Towers Watson in 2001, prior to which he was a consultant and principal at J.H. Ellwood & Associates.

** CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC

The company said David Esfandi has joined as chief executive of Canaccord Genuity Wealth in the United Kingdom, subject to the required regulatory approvals. Stephen Massey will be the chairman of the Canaccord Genuity Wealth Board in the UK.

Esfandi joins Canaccord most recently from Ashcourt Rowan, where he was a senior leader in the asset management business. Massey, formerly principal and founder of Eden Financial, joined Canaccord following the acquisition of Eden Financial's wealth management business in October 2012.

** STANDARD CHARTERED

A senior currency dealer at the British bank, Matt Gardiner, who was put on leave last year as regulators investigated allegations of global currency market rigging, has resigned from the bank, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The source did not say why Gardiner had quit.

** UBS AG

The Swiss bank is expected to hire former Citadel LLC executive Andy Kolinsky to run sales for its U.S. market-making unit out of Chicago, according to four sources familiar with the matter. UBS spokeswoman Megan Stinson declined to comment. Kolinsky did not reply to an email asking for comment.

** ALPHA OMEGA FINANCIAL SYSTEMS

The San Francisco-based company, which provides post-trade technology, has named Stuart Schwartz as managing director and head of sales. Schwartz, who will be based in New York, was previously director of information sales at global financial information services firm, Markit. (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)