BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development to set up JV in Hangzhou
April 18Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
(Adds Lyxor Asset Management)
March 27 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP
The financial services company's unit Capital One Bank appointed Brad Taylor as vice president and trust officer for Capital One Wealth and Asset Management. The company also promoted Monica Vernier as vice president and trust officer. Both will be based in the Beaumont, Texas office. Taylor joins from Compass Bank. Vernier, who has been a Capital One associate for 12 years, worked for Amerisafe Inc before that.
** LYXOR ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of France's Societe Generale has appointed Alexandre Werno as executive vice general manager of Fortune SG Fund Management Co Ltd. Based in Shanghai, Werno was senior adviser to the general manager Fortune SG since May 2013, prior to this appointment. Fortune SG is a joint venture between Fortune Investment (Baosteel Group) and Lyxor Asset Management. (Compiled by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)
April 18Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
BEIJING, April 18 China's economy grew 6.9 percent in the first quarter, the fastest pace since the third quarter of 2015, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. Below is a table of NBS data published on Tuesday showing a breakdown of first quarter GDP by major sector, with year-on-year growth rates for each. 1Q2017 4Q2016 3Q2016 2Q2016 1Q2016 GDP 6.9 6.8 6.