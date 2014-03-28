(Adds River and Mercantile)
TOWRY
The wealth adviser appointed Ron Sandler as chairman and
Geoff Unwin as non-executive director. Sandler is currently an
adviser at Palamon Capital Partners and Unwin is chairman of
XChanging Plc. They both will continue in their previous roles,
after joining Towry.
RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP (R&M)
The investment and financial solutions company has appointed
Paul Bradshaw chairman. A founder, managing director and
chairman of Skandia Life, Bradshaw's 40-year career has spanned
roles as chief executive of Abbey Insurance (now Santander) and
Sanlam non-executive director both in the UK and South Africa. A
qualified actuary, he is also chairman of Nucleus Financial
Group. His appointment as an R&M director is subject to
regulatory approval.
