April 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group said it appointed Sophie Chapuisat as executive director, head of products and services strategy and business management, Europe. She joins from Merrill Lynch Bank (Suisse), where she was head of the global intermediary business.

KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS INC (KBW)

The boutique investment bank named Halle Benett as co-head of diversified financials investment banking. Most recently, Benett served as a senior adviser at Ares Management. (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)