WELLS FARGO & CO
The bank on Tuesday named a new chief financial officer and
wholesale banking leader, in a shake-up of its top ranks. Dave
Hoyt, Wells Fargo's current head of wholesale banking, will
leave the bank at the end of June after a 32-year career. He
will be succeeded by Chief Financial Officer Tim Sloan. Taking
over Sloan's role will be John Shrewsberry, the head of Wells
Fargo Securities, a division within wholesale banking.
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS
The asset management company appointed Chris Gower as head
of client and consultant relations, EMEA. He joined the company
in 2013. The company also appointed Jimmy Burns as senior
relationship manager, Denise Saber as head of institutional
business development, Europe and Frank Glennon as European
business development manager.
NEUBERGER BERMAN
The investment management company appointed Erik Knutzen as
multi asset class chief investment officer. Prior to this
Knutzen was chief investment officer with NEPC LLC.
(Compiled by Neha Dimri and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)