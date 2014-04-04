(Adds CIBC)

April 4

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD

The bank said Anne Weatherston will step down as chief information officer and her responsibilities will be assumed by Alistair Currie, group chief operating officer, until a replacement is appointed.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The bank appointed Ami Greenstein as managing director, Corporate Solutions Group, where he will focus on customized financing and hedging solutions for clients with an emphasis on commodities.

