BRIEF-Zall Group comments on report issued by Glaucus Research
* company is not aware of any circumstance suggesting that company's stock price is being manipulated
April 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD
The bank said Anne Weatherston will step down as chief information officer and her responsibilities will be assumed by Alistair Currie, group chief operating officer, until a replacement is appointed.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
The bank appointed Ami Greenstein as managing director, Corporate Solutions Group, where he will focus on customized financing and hedging solutions for clients with an emphasis on commodities.
* 1Q FY17 distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.425 cents, 2.3% higher