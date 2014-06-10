(Adds Oanda, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp)

June 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN PRIVATE BANK

The financial advisory firm, a part of JPMorgan Chase & Co , said it appointed Renaud Billard as executive director in the UK to advise high net worth clients. Prior to this, Billard headed the French desk at Societe Generale Private Banking Hambros in London.

E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP

The brokerage firm appointed Gary Stern to its board and risk oversight committee. Stern served as chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis from 1985 through 2009 and co-authored "Too Big to Fail: The Hazards of Bank Bailouts."

MACQUARIE SECURITIES

The institutional equities arm of Macquarie Group Ltd said it hired Mark Dwyer and Graham Cook from Bank of New York Mellon Corp to join its portfolio solutions group in London to focus on Europe, the Middle East and Africa regions.

STANDISH MELLON ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LLC

The Boston-based fixed income manager for BNY Mellon named Scott Zaleski as client portfolio manager. Zaleski joins Standish from the Flatley Co, where he was a senior portfolio manager.

MORNINGSTAR UK LTD

The unit of Morningstar Inc, a provider of independent investment research, said it appointed Daniel Vaughan and Michael Eyre to its manager research team. Vaughan joins from S&P Capital IQ Fund Research and Eyre from Momentum Global Investment Management.

HANSTEEN HOLDINGS PLC

The European real estate investment trust named Rebecca Worthington and Melvyn Egglenton as non-executive directors. Worthington is chief executive of Lodestone Capital Partners LLP, while Egglenton is chairman of British car dealer Pendragon Plc.

BOSTON PRIVATE BANK & TRUST CO

The wealth management company named Steve Bringuel as vice president, residential loan officer in its Burlingame office. Prior to this, Bringuel worked at Citibank FSB, Bank of America and Wells Fargo Private Bank.

OANDA CORP

The online forex broker said it appointed Drew Izzo as chief marketing officer. The company said Izzo would be responsible for leading global communications and marketing strategies for Oanda. Izzo most recently served as chief executive officer of Athlete.com, a fundraising platform for athletes.

MORGAN STANLEY

The financial services company's head of crude oil trading in New York, Tom O'Connor, resigned last week, a person familiar with the matter said. O'Connor was a managing director who ran the New York crude oil trading desk. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2000 as an associate, trading commodities.

U.S. BANCORP

The wealth manager said it appointed Joseph D Lombardo and Joseph Haas as wealth management consultants for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank. Lombardo and Haas will work with high-net-worth individuals and families to help them meet their financial objectives. Prior to this Lombardo was senior vice president for PNC Wealth Management and Haas was corporate vice president and officer for PS-Companies. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)