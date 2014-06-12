(Adds U.S. Treasury, LEBC Group, U.S. Bancorp Investments)

June 12 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNP PARIBAS SA

The chief operating officer of BNP Paribas is to step down at the end of June and retire completely on Sept. 30, France's biggest bank announced on Thursday as talks with U.S. authorities over a potential $10 billion fine gathered pace.

U.S. TREASURY

Mary Miller, the U.S. Treasury's top official for domestic finance and a key player in implementing the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reforms, will step down in early September, Treasury said on Thursday.

LEBC GROUP

The UK-based financial consultancy said it appointed Jon Newman and Dermid Strain to the boards of group companies LEBC Group Ltd and LEBC Holdings Ltd. Newman is group director of finance at private equity firm BP Marsh, with over 17 years' experience in the financial services industry. Strain is finance director, global marketing, at spirits company Bacardi. He has a background in brand building with fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) global brands, including Procter and Gamble, Gillette Group and Coca Cola.

U.S. BANCORP INVESTMENTS

The affiliate of the U.S. Bancorp said it appointed Mike Quimby as central region manager, community markets division. In his new role Quimby will be instrumental in helping drive growth across the central region markets including New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Southern Wyoming, Kansas and Missouri. He joins the company from Wells Fargo Advisors where he served as a regional brokerage manager. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)