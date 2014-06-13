(Updates RBC Wealth Management)
June 13 The following financial services
industry appointments and departures were announced on Friday.
UBS AG
The Swiss bank appointed Jerry Marcus, a former Bank of
America Merrill Lynch banker, as a vice chairman of its
Americas investment bank, according to an internal memo. The
bank said Marcus, who previously headed BofA's retail investment
banking group, would focus on bolstering UBS's work servicing
retailers when he joins in September.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The division of the Royal Bank of Canada said it
hired a Morgan Stanley executive director to lead its new
southern region complex in Atlanta. Christopher Anderson joined
RBC on Monday after 20 years at Morgan Stanley, where he was
executive director and regional business development manager for
the southern region.
RBC Wealth Management also said it landed a 23-year veteran
financial adviser from UBS to join its office in Norwell,
Massachusetts, just outside of Boston. Peter Cleary joined on
June 2 from UBS Financial Service's Boston office,
where he produced annual revenue of $1.2 million and managed
$130 million in client assets.
WONGA
The British payday lender said its co-founder Errol Damelin
had quit as a director, just seven months after stepping down as
chief executive.
