June 13 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Friday.

UBS AG

The Swiss bank appointed Jerry Marcus, a former Bank of America Merrill Lynch banker, as a vice chairman of its Americas investment bank, according to an internal memo. The bank said Marcus, who previously headed BofA's retail investment banking group, would focus on bolstering UBS's work servicing retailers when he joins in September.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The division of the Royal Bank of Canada said it hired a Morgan Stanley executive director to lead its new southern region complex in Atlanta. Christopher Anderson joined RBC on Monday after 20 years at Morgan Stanley, where he was executive director and regional business development manager for the southern region.

RBC Wealth Management also said it landed a 23-year veteran financial adviser from UBS to join its office in Norwell, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston. Peter Cleary joined on June 2 from UBS Financial Service's Boston office, where he produced annual revenue of $1.2 million and managed $130 million in client assets.

WONGA

The British payday lender said its co-founder Errol Damelin had quit as a director, just seven months after stepping down as chief executive. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)