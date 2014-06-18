(Adds Deutsche Bank, Legal & General Investment, updates Bank
of America Merrill Lynch)
June 18 The following financial services
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
William Egan, a co-head of the bank's global financial
institutions group, has resigned to join credit investment and
private equity firm Oaktree Capital Group LLC, according
to people familiar with the matter.
Egan is joining Oaktree for a leadership role in a new life
reinsurance company, some of the people said.
Also, the bank's wealth management division Merrill Lynch
appointed Mike Bitterly as head of affluent segment and
strategy. Bitterly will report to Riley Etheridge, head of
client segments and advisor development, the company said.
Bitterly returns to Merrill Lynch after retiring in October
2013 as managing director and global head of BlackRock's
wealth management business.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank's co-head of corporate banking and securities for
Germany, Armin von Falkenhayn, is leaving the bank, Manager
Magazin said.
J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK
The financial advisory firm, a part of JPMorgan Chase & Co
, named Edward Novis as an executive director and senior
investor for its Endowments & Foundations Group at its London
office. Novis will offer advisory to endowments, charities and
foundations clients on investment solutions and market strategy.
Prior to this Novis was a portfolio manager for European
equities and multi asset class charities mandates with JO Hambro
Investment Management.
CITY FINANCIAL
The London-based fund manager named Chris Coombe chief
financial officer to lead the company's finance and regulatory
compliance divisions among others. Coombe has held a number of
roles in the past, including the CFO of Fidelity Worldwide
Investment and group financial controller of Schroders in the
UK.
LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The European asset manager said it appointed Mark Benstead
as a senior portfolio manager within its UK credit team. The
team, headed by Robert Barnard-Smith, manages over 20 billion
pounds in credit strategies, the company said.
Benstead will join the company from AXA Investment Managers
where he was head of UK credit.
