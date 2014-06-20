(Adds Citigroup and F&C Investments; updates Banco Espirito
Santo)
June 20 The following financial services
other job changes
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank named James Bindler as its global head of foreign
exchange, succeeding Jeff Feig, according to an internal memo.
Bindler will be responsible for trading, prime brokerage,
e-commerce and corporate FX Sales among other things, according
to the memo seen by Reuters.
BANCO ESPIRITO SANTO
The founding family of the Portugal-based bank has accepted
their patriarch Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado must step down as
chief executive of the bank, proposing chief financial officer
Amilcar Morais Pires as his successor.
ROTHSCHILD
Paolo Scaroni, the former chief executive of Italian oil and
gas company Eni, is to join investment bank Rothschild
as deputy chairman, Rothschild said on Friday.
Scaroni, who headed state-owned Eni from 2005 until last
month, will join Rothschild in July and work closely with the
group's Global Financial Advisory unit, the bank said.
QUILVEST PRIVATE EQUITY
The private equity arm of Quilvest Group appointed Guy
Zarzavatdjian as chief executive. Zarzavatdjian's appointment is
effective July 1. He succeeds F. Michel Abouchalache, who is
leaving to launch his own company.
ORRICK, HERRINGTON & SUTCLIFFE LLP
The company said Shawn Atkinson would join its London
corporate group as a partner. Atkinson joins from Edwards
Wildman, where he was co-chair of the venture capital group, the
cross-border group and the central and eastern Europe group.
F&C INVESTMENTS
The UK-based asset management company said it appointed John
Bennett as head of wholesale institutions and Martin Weisinger
as head of wholesale private wealth.
Bennett will be responsible for the firm's UK sales for fund
of funds, banks and fund buyers at financial institutions, F&C
said. He joined from investment manager RWC Partners.
Weisinger has been a member of F&C's wholesale distribution
team for 11 years, the company said. Bennett and Weisinger will
report to Rob Thorpe, head of consumer at the firm.
(Compiled by Lehar Maan and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)