CITIGROUP INC

The bank named James Bindler as its global head of foreign exchange, succeeding Jeff Feig, according to an internal memo. Bindler will be responsible for trading, prime brokerage, e-commerce and corporate FX Sales among other things, according to the memo seen by Reuters.

BANCO ESPIRITO SANTO

The founding family of the Portugal-based bank has accepted their patriarch Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado must step down as chief executive of the bank, proposing chief financial officer Amilcar Morais Pires as his successor.

ROTHSCHILD

Paolo Scaroni, the former chief executive of Italian oil and gas company Eni, is to join investment bank Rothschild as deputy chairman, Rothschild said on Friday.

Scaroni, who headed state-owned Eni from 2005 until last month, will join Rothschild in July and work closely with the group's Global Financial Advisory unit, the bank said.

QUILVEST PRIVATE EQUITY

The private equity arm of Quilvest Group appointed Guy Zarzavatdjian as chief executive. Zarzavatdjian's appointment is effective July 1. He succeeds F. Michel Abouchalache, who is leaving to launch his own company.

ORRICK, HERRINGTON & SUTCLIFFE LLP

The company said Shawn Atkinson would join its London corporate group as a partner. Atkinson joins from Edwards Wildman, where he was co-chair of the venture capital group, the cross-border group and the central and eastern Europe group.

F&C INVESTMENTS

The UK-based asset management company said it appointed John Bennett as head of wholesale institutions and Martin Weisinger as head of wholesale private wealth.

Bennett will be responsible for the firm's UK sales for fund of funds, banks and fund buyers at financial institutions, F&C said. He joined from investment manager RWC Partners.

Weisinger has been a member of F&C's wholesale distribution team for 11 years, the company said. Bennett and Weisinger will report to Rob Thorpe, head of consumer at the firm. (Compiled by Lehar Maan and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)