June 25 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The company said Brian Shea, president of investment
services, will replace Tim Keaney as chief executive of
investment services, effective immediately.
The trust bank also said Brian Rogan, chief risk officer,
and Art Certosimo, CEO of global markets, would retire at the
end of this year.
U.S. BANCORP ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
The asset management unit of U.S. Bancorp, named
Eric Thole as chief executive and president, effective June 30.
Thole will succeed Joseph Ulrey, who is retiring. Thole has
earlier served as the chief operating officer of the company and
as the vice president of First American Funds.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of
Canada said it appointed Andrew Graham managing
director, head of Sterling Rates Trading. The firm also named
Neil Weatherall managing director, head of Sterling Inflation
Trading.
SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
The corporate and investment banking unit of French bank
Societe Generale SA appointed Brian Thom as head of
corporate finance for the Americas. Thom will be based in New
York and oversee mergers and acquisitions as well as equity
capital markets.
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
The Scotland-based company said it appointed Korawut
Leenabanchong chief executive for its Thailand operations.
Leenabanchong, who joins on July 1, was previously chief
investment officer of UOB Asset Management in
Thailand.
NORTHERN TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company, a part of Northern Trust Corp, has
named Mamadou-Abou Sarr as global head of environmental, social
and governance (ESG) investing.
BMO CAPITAL MARKETS
The investment and corporate banking arm of BMO Financial
Group said Mark Wilde would join its U.S. equity research team
as senior analyst, covering North American paper, packaging and
forest products.
CASTLE TRUST
The UK-based specialist equity loan provider said it
promoted Alex Upton to the position of head of mortgage sales.
Upton will be succeeded in the role of business development
manager (South Central) by Tracey White, who joins the company
in early July.
HARGREAVE HALE
The UK-based investment management and stockbroking firm
appointed three investment managers, Neil Jones, Ian Kavanagh
and Victoria Macdonald, to its London office. All of them join
from Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc.
COMMONFUND
The institutional investment company said Chief Executive
Verne Sedlacek will step down after 11 years at the helm.
Sedlacek has agreed to remain in his current role until a
replacement is found to ensure a smooth transition, Commonfund
said.
GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC
The investment company said Andrew Crawford has joined as a
managing director based in New York. Crawford joins from private
equity firm Advent International, where he was a principal,
focused on retail and consumer investments, General Atlantic
said.
(Compiled by Shailaja Sharma and Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore)