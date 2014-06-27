June 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE AG

Joachim von der Goltz, a former UBS AG executive has been hired to run Credit Suisse AG's equity capital markets unit in northern Europe, Credit Suisse said on Friday.

Von der Goltz, who is set to join Credit Suisse in October, had been responsible since 2010 for equity capital markets in Germany and Austria at UBS. He has worked with Deutsche Bank in London, Frankfurt and New York.

UNIGESTION

Geneva-based boutique institutional asset manager Unigestion named Jérôme Teiletche as managing director, head of cross asset solutions and a member of its executive committee.

Teiletche began his career as an economist in the forecasting directorate at the French Ministry of Finance, Unigestion said.

Since 2008, Teiletche has worked for Lombard Odier Investment Managers, where he was most recently head of the solutions group, leading all multi-asset and single-assets systematic investment strategies.

FORMER MORGAN STANLEY DEALMAKER JOINS NEW ADVISORY

Former Morgan Stanley dealmaker Scott Matlock is to join ex-colleague Paul Taubman's new advisory boutique, sources familiar with the move said.

Matlock's move to team up with Taubman, who has worked on some of the biggest recent U.S. telecoms deals, was finalised this week, said one of the sources, who asked not to be named.

Taubman, who left Morgan Stanley in 2012, has already recruited two senior bankers - Robert Friedsam and James Murray - from his former employer. (Compiled by Shailaja Sharma)