HSBC
The bank named David May global head of research, according
to two people familiar with the appointment. HSBC confirmed the
appointment but declined to comment further.
He replaces Stuart Parkinson who has been appointed chief of
staff to Peter Boyles, chief executive of HSBC's global private
banking unit.
May will relocate to London from Hong Kong where he was
global head of equity coverage and head of equity research, Asia
Pacific.
UBS AG
The Swiss Bank's chief currency strategist, Mansoor
Mohi-uddin, left the company as part of its efforts to cut costs
and streamline operations, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
AXA ART INSURANCE LTD
London-based AXA Art Insurance Ltd said Chief Executive
Annabel Fell-Clark quit the art insurance firm.
Jean Gazancon, global chief operating officer, will handle
operations until a successor for Fell-Clark is found, AXA Art
said in an emailed statement.
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BHD
Malaysia's second largest bank by assets said on Thursday
its group chief executive, Nazir Razak, will relinquish his post
and take over as chairman from September.
ITAU BBA
The largest Latin American corporate and investment bank
hired former Moody's investors service corporate finance
analyst Soummo Mukherjee, as it seeks to boost coverage of fixed
income in the region. Mukherjee, who worked at Moody's for 14
years, will head coverage of debt issues for the largest
companies in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Argentina, bank
officials said late on Wednesday.
VONTOBEL HOLDING AG
The Zurich-based asset manager appointed Alex Fung Chief
Executive of its private wealth management business in Asia. He
took over on June 24 and will be responsible for the company's
private clients business in Asia.
Fung also took over as CEO of Vontobel Wealth Management in
Hong Kong, replacing Jing Zhang Brogle, the company said. Fung
was CEO of Societe Generale Private Banking for Hong Kong, North
Asia and Greater China prior to this.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)