July 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP (BNY MELLON)

The investment management company appointed Russell Kelley and Robert Ward as wealth directors for business development in BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Florida offices.

Kelley joins BNY Mellon's Palm Beach Gardens, Florida office as part of the firm's expansion of its wealth management teams. He was president and managing director with Royal Investment Advisors, an Illinois-registered advisory that he founded to serve high net worth clients.

Ward joins the company's Fort Lauderdale, Florida office after having served as a private banker and vice president with Morgan Stanley Private Bank.

TIAA-CREF

The asset manager named Bess Joffe as managing director of corporate governance.

Prior to this, Joffe worked with Goldman Sachs, where she led the company's outreach to institutional shareholders on corporate governance policies and practices as a vice president in investor relations.

J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm hired portfolio managers Thorsten Becker, Arun Daniel and Vincent Rivers and trader Eric Yi to form its new small/mid cap U.S. equity team ahead of the launch of a US small and mid-cap equity strategy later this quarter. The three portfolio managers and Yi were previously employed with Pyramis Global Advisors, a unit of Fidelity Investments. The team will be based in Boston, Massachusetts.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth manager of U.S. Bancorp said David Campanella has been appointed market leader for its Private Client Reserve. Campanella will lead a team of wealth management executives providing investment management, private banking, trust and estate services and wealth planning to high-net-worth clients in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. Campanella joins U.S. Bank from USAA Wealth Management in Atlanta, Ga., where he was a wealth management director overseeing a team of advisors serving high net worth clients.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The bank promoted Ian Ferguson and Michael Findlay as co-heads of investment banking for UK & Ireland.

Ferguson was previously managing director of the UK investment banking division. Findlay, who was co-head of corporate broking, will continue in the role alongside Ed Peel, the company said.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management division of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Ann Marie Vibert as head of private client wealth management, offshore.

Vibert joins RBC from Standard Chartered Private Bank where she was executive director and deputy to the head of private banking.

BARCLAYS PLC

Mike Rake has quit the race to become Barclays's next chairman as the CBI president feels the role would prevent him from taking on any further positions, Sky News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

GREENHILL & CO INC

The investment bank appointed Carlo Bosco as a principal in its restructuring group in London. Bosco was most recently a director in Lazard in New York. He will work with Gareth Davies, who is responsible for the European Restructuring Group, Greenhill said.

BANCO ESPIRITO SANTO

The Portuguese bank's main shareholder nominated an outsider on Saturday to lead the bank after its previous choice faced opposition by regulators for being part of a team appointed by the bank's beleaguered founding family.

Espirito Santo Financial Group (ESFG), which holds 25.1 percent of BES, said in a statement it and other major shareholders would nominate Vitor Bento as the new chief executive of the country's largest listed bank by assets.

HSBC

Rogerio Calderon, a former senior executive at Brazilian bank Itau, has been tapped to become chief financial officer of HSBC in Latin America, according to a source with knowledge of the appointment.

MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment management arm of Macquarie Group, has appointed Steve Haswell as head of distribution, EMEA.

Haswell will be based in Munich.

Haswell joins Macquarie from MFS Investment Management, where he held various roles including head of global sales and head of Continental Europe.

BLACKFRIARS ASSET MANAGEMENT

The London-based fund management firm, appointed Anastasia Levashova as managing director for EMEA and frontier markets.

Prior to this, Levashova was head of Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East & African Sales at BNP Paribas.

VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS

Tom Purcell, the hedge fund's co-chief investment officer, will be taking a sabbatical, according to a letter sent to investors.

Dan Sundheim, who has shared the CIO job with Purcell, will be the sole CIO, according to the letter dated July 1, which was seen by Reuters.

STANHOPE CAPITAL

The London-based investment management company appointed Christophe Karpiel as head of investment management at its Geneva office.

Karpiel was earlier deputy head of Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) portfolio management at BNP Paribas Asset Management in Paris. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)