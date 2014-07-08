(Adds BlackRock and Casey Quirk)
BLACKROCK INC
The asset manager said it has hired Chris Jones, an adviser
from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, to oversee its $124 billion
U.S.-based fundamental equity business.
Jones will serve as co-head of BlackRock's Global
Fundamental Equity, which represents $242 billion in assets, as
well as the head and chief investment officer of the company's
Americas Fundamental Equity, based in New York.
CASEY, QUIRK & ASSOCIATES LLC
The management consulting firm named Jeffrey Levi, Jeffrey
Stakel, and Justin White as partners. Levi and White joined the
firm in 2008, while Stakel joined in 2009.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Credit Suisse said it appointed Sharhan Muhseen as head of
financial institutions for Southeast Asia. Muhseen was the head
of financial institutions group for Southeast Asia and head of
coverage for Sri Lanka at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The global bank appointed Michael Vrontamitis as head of
trade, product management with immediate effect.
Vrontamitis will be responsible for delivering the bank's
trade finance capabilities in documentary trade, receivables
services and supply chain finance and will be based in Hong
Kong.
Vrontamitis has been with Standard Chartered for 19 years.
Prior to this appointment, he was head of product, Greater China
and Northeast Asia.
METLIFE UK
MetLife UK, part of the largest U.S. life insurer MetLife
Inc, appointed Helen Thomas head of wealth management
marketing.
Helen joins MetLife from Aviva Plc, where she was
head of marketing communications.
Helen will lead a marketing team looking to capitalize on
retirement income rule changes announced in March's budget,
MetLife said.
CHANCERY INVESTMENT PARTNERS
The provider of tax efficient private equity investments,
appointed Patricia Reynolds as business development director.
Reynolds joins Chancery from Carey Pensions. Prior to that,
she worked with The Royal Bank of Scotland for over 15
years.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)