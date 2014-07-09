(Adds Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Deutsche, Warburg Pincus, BNY
Mellon, Ameriprise, Natixis, Neuberger Berman)
July 9 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS
The investment bank has hired London-based oil marketer Roy
Golender as vice president of energy sales from Barclays Plc
, a company spokesman said.
At Barclays, Golender spent four years in commodity
derivatives sales, according to his LinkedIn profile.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The investment banking company has appointed Dorothee
Blessing as vice chairman of investment banking in EMEA and head
of investment banking for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Prior to this, Blessing was a partner and managing director
at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, where she was co-head of its
German region investment banking business.
WARBURG PINCUS LLC
The private equity firm said it appointed Michael Walsh, the
former head of a Visa Inc payment management unit, as an
adviser in its technology, media and telecommunications
investment team.
DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The asset and wealth management division of Deutsche Bank AG
, has hired five executives in the United States.
Deepak Khanna was named head of U.S. large-cap value
equities and joins from Lord, Abbett & Co. J.J. Wilczewski was
appointed co-head of the fund's Global Client Group and
previously worked as head of advisory solutions at Aon Hewitt, a
division of Aon Plc.
Thomas Clarke was named head of the division's Lending &
Deposit Products, Americas and joins from JPMorgan Chase & Co
. The fund also hired two private bankers, Matthew Coombe
and Patrick Menerey, both of whom join from Comerica Bank's
Wealth Management Division.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP (BNY MELLON)
The wealth management division of the bank hired Jay Peaslee
as senior wealth director.
Peaslee was a wealth management adviser at the Private
Client Reserve of U.S. Bank, a part of U.S. Bancorp. He
was responsible for high net worth business development and
relationship management.
NATIXIS
The French lender named Eddie Leung as its regional head of
insurance coverage for the Asia-Pacific. Leung was previously at
HSBC, where he worked in the global banking and markets
division.
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC
The independent brokerage firm hired financial adviser John
Poulton to join its Providence, Rhode Island, office. Poulton
joins from Morgan Stanley where he managed $125 million
in client assets.
NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC
The asset management firm appointed Anton Kwang as a senior
portfolio manager for the Asia Pacific region to be based in
Hong Kong.
Kwang was previously the lead Asia Pacific portfolio manager
for the global real estate funds of Standard Life Investments,
the investment management division of Standard Life PLC.
BARCLAYS PLC
Barclays appointed Jeroen Reyes Stolker as head of trade &
working capital for the Middle Eastregion. Stolker joined
Barclays in 2007 in Europe. Before moving to Dubai he was based
in Madrid, leading the business development and product
management areas of Trade and Working Capital International.
BOFA MERRILL LYNCH
Bank of America Merrill Lynch named Claudio Piron and Adarsh
Sinha as co-heads of its Asia rates and currencies strategy
team. While Piron was head of EM-Asia fixed income and FX
strategy, Adarsh was leading the G10 FX strategy, Asia Pacific.
Piron will be based in Singapore and Adarsh in Hong Kong. They
will work to help realize the synergy between its EM and G10
coverage in Asia, the bank said.
Rohit Garg will join the company in September as Asia FX and
rates strategist, with a focus on South and Southeast Asia.
Garg joins from BNP Paribas and will be based in Singapore.
DIAM INTERNATIONAL
The London-based company, a part of Asian asset manager DIAM
Group, has appointed Anthony Catachanas to its EMEA business
development team as senior business developer.
Catachanas joins from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where
he was responsible for global bank relations as well as
wholesale and institutional business in the UK, Greece, Cyprus,
Belgium and Luxembourg.
LIBYAN INVESTMENT AUTHORITY
The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) appointed Abdurahman
Benyezza as acting chief executive and chairman of the board.
Benyezza is already a director at the LIA board and senior
adviser to the Libyan oil and gas ministry. He was minister of
oil and gas from November 2011 to November 2012.
Abdulmagid Breish, previously chairman and interim CEO, was
asked to step down following an inquiry under the Political
Isolation Law passed by the General National Congress in 2013,
LIA said.
INFLEXION PRIVATE EQUITY
The UK-based private equity firm appointed Jon Andrew as
value enhancement director with immediate effect.
Andrew will work alongside the investment team. He has
earlier worked as managing director of the value enhancement
group at UK-based private equity firm LDC, part of the Lloyds
Banking Group Plc.
BTIG LLC
The institutional trading and related brokerage services
provider appointed Dane Leone as a director and diagnostics and
life sciences analyst.
Dane joins BTIG from Macquarie Capital, where he covered
healthcare and consumer stocks along with U.S. equity strategy.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)