July 9 Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, the
asset and wealth management division of Deutsche Bank AG
, has hired five executives in the United States.
Deepak Khanna was named head of U.S. large-cap value
equities, responsible for managing investment strategies
focusing on U.S. large-cap value stocks.
Khanna, who will be based in New York, joins from Lord,
Abbett & Co, an independent investment management firm where he
was a portfolio manager of large-cap value and multi-cap value
strategies.
J.J. Wilczewski was appointed co-head of the fund's Global
Client Group. Previously, Wilczewski worked as head of advisory
solutions at Aon Hewitt, a division of Aon Plc, and head
of business development at Wilshire Associates.
Thomas Clarke was named head of the division's Lending &
Deposit Products, Americas. Clarke joins from JPMorgan Chase &
Co, where he was responsible for the U.S. wealth
management lending business.
The fund also hired two private bankers, Matthew Coombe and
Patrick Menerey, in Los Angeles. Coombe and Menerey join from
Comerica Bank's Wealth Management Division.